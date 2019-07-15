Two labourers die of asphyxiation while cleaning well in Bihar

Two labourers died of asphyxiation after entering a well in Bihar’s Munger district to clean it, police said Monday. The incident occurred at Sangrampur Bazaar area on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Ranjit Mandal and 35-year-old Shanichar Yadav, Sangrampur police station officer-in-charge Suresh Prasad said.

The two labourers were hired by one Vibhishan Sharma to clean the well in his residence, Prasad said.

The police officer said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel fished out the bodies from the well late on Sunday night.

The bodies have been sent to Munger Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.