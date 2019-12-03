Two civilians killed, several injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Two civilians were killed and seven others injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandi Chechian area of Poonch district on Tuesday.

Giving details, sources said Pakistani troops suddenly started targeting civilian areas at Bandi Chechian, Shahpur, Kerni, Qasba and Noora Bandi along the LoC in the district around 2.30 pm. A number of shells landed in populated areas. Gulnaz Akhtar,35, and Shohaib, 16 were killed in the attack. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Indian troops were retaliating befittingly.

Since last week, Pakistani troops have repeatedly resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at forward Indian positions and civilian areas.

This is the second time in the last three days that Pakistani troops have initiated ceasefire violation along the LoC in Poonch district, sources said, adding that they had earlier on November 25 continued targeting forward Indian positions and civilian areas in Akhnoor sector at frequent intervals.

The Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, had last week visited the Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur and urged the troops to be alert against any inimical design of the enemy and be aggressive in their approach.

Interacting with the troops, he had conveyed his appreciation to all the soldiers for their steadfastness and high morale, which were reflective of their unwavering commitment & selfless dedication to the Nation.

He also lauded the synergy and cooperation between Northern Command, Air Force, Para Military Forces, Civil Administration, Central Police Organizations operating in the region. The Army Chief exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their task in a professional manner for creating a secure and peaceful environment for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.