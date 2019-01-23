Two killed in avalanche at Jammu, heavy snowfall brings state to standstill

TWO WOMEN were killed and two others were injured in an avalanche at Ramban on Tuesday. Road link to many areas, including Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region, was cut off as incessant rains and snowfall since Monday brought normal life in Jammu region to a standstill.

The deceased were identified as Fatha Begum and Taja Begum. Sources said that they along with two others were on their way home to Trigam village when they came under a snow avalanche.

The Jammu-Srinagar and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highways were closed following landslides and heavy snowfall at various places. There was between 1 ft to 2 ft snow at Patnitop and Batote. An avalanche on Tuesday morning had closed both the tubes of Jawahar tunnel on Kashmir side.

Similarly, traffic was suspended along the Thanamandi-Buffliaz road linking Rajouri with Mughal road in Poonch due to snowfall. There was heavy snow along the Mughal road, besides Surankote and Mandi areas of Poonch district.

Roads in many hilly areas of Udhampur district like Basantgarh were also closed due to snowfall.