Two killed in Ambala shooting; on Facebook page, gang says ‘took revenge for 2017 murder’

The shootout is said to be related to a gang war.

Two men from Chandigarh were shot dead by unidentified persons who had their faces covered, at the busy Kalka Chowk of Ambala City Thursday. The incident took place while they were returning from the district court. The shootout is said to be related to a gang war.

Shortly after the shootout, a Facebook page attributed to the Devinder Bambia group took responsibility for the double murder. The page claimed that it was revenge for the murder of one Amit Sharma alias Meet Bouncer, who was gunned down, near Saketri Mahadev Temple, Panchkula, in 2017. Police said that the contents of the Facebook post are being examined.

The victims were returning from the court complex as the judge didn’t appear that day, in a Hyundai car when the occupants of a Swift car stopped them, hit the vehicle, and started firing indiscriminately. Rahul, 26, and Pardep alias Panja, 22, were killed while Ashwini, 25, and Gaurav, 24, were injured. The victims were residents of Mauli Jagran village.

Police said the unidentified assailants reached Kalka Chowk in their Swift car and opened fire. The injured were admitted in the Trauma Centre Civil Hospital. Later, one more person who sustained bullet injuries was also brought to hospital.

According to eye witnesses, the windowpanes of the car were damaged in the firing. They said the entire incident happened within 7-10 minutes, after which the assailants escaped and headed towards Punjab. Sources said they passed through vehicle checks amid the pandemic without being detected.

Baldevnagar SHO Ram Kumar reached the spot, which is quite close to the police station. Meanwhile, DSP Headquarters Sultan Singh also reached the spot with CIA teams. He said an alert had been sounded on all sides of the district, especially the Punjab side.

Possible links to Lawrence Bishnoi, Bhupi Rana

Sources said Lawrence Bishnoi and Bhupi Rana gangs had links with the incident because the deceased who had come to appear in court was connected to one of the gangs. Both gangsters had had a dispute while in the central jail here some time back.