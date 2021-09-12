Two killed after tiff over bidi in Morbi: Police

Two persons were killed following a tiff allegedly over a bidi in Juna Jogadh village of Halvad taluka of Morbi district on Sunday afternoon, leading to tension in the village on the border of the Little Rann of Kutch.

“Prima facie, one person who was out grazing his livestock demanded a bidi from a passer-by, which the latter refused. The man who was herding his livestock hit the other man with a stick, killing him. On learning about the fight, some men from the village went to the spot and clubbed the man who was grazing his livestock to death,” said Radhika Bharai, deputy superintendent of police of Morbi district.

Those killed were identified as Raghu Koli and Navghan Koli. “They died on the spot. While this seems to be a consequence of a minor tiff, we have deployed police in the village to prevent any untoward incident. Efforts are on to identify those involved in the murders,” Bharai added.

Prakash Dekavadiya, inspector of Halvad police station, said that both the men killed were in their mid-forties and belonged to the same caste. “We are in the process of ascertaining facts… No untoward incident has been reported since then,” Dekavadiya said.