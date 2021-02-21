Two killed after spat over traffic in Kanpur, four arrested

Two persons were killed after a traffic argument in Kanpur on Friday night. (Representational Image)

Two persons were killed after a traffic argument in Kanpur on Friday night. Four people, including a person who is reportedly a close associate of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, have been arrested in this connection. One more is absconding, police said on Saturday.

“The assailants opened fire on two youths, Rajkumar and Ravi. They were rushed to a hospital, but were declared brought dead,” said Kanpur SP (West) Anil Kumar.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepu Nishad (31), Vishal (18), Akash (24) and his younger brother Vikas.

SP Kumar said Nishad is a “close associate” of Azad. Bhim Army spokesperson Manjeet Nautiyal said he did not have details about the incident. He added that even if the accused belonged to his party, strict action should be taken against him if found guilty.

According to senior police officers, the incident took place when Rajkumar and Ravi were returning home on Friday night. They were attacked with sharp-edged weapons after being shot at. Police said they have recovered a .315 bore pistol, live cartridge and a sharp-egded weapon.

“A spat started over giving each other a pass on the road. The scuffle soon turned violent. There was an old rivalry between them. The murders are not planned,” said a police officer.