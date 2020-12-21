Two killed, 4 hurt in clash at Gujarat’s Morbi town

The police said the situation has now been brought under control.

Two men were killed and four were injured as two groups from the same community clashed in Morbi town on Sunday. The police said the situation has now been brought under control.

According to the Morbi police, Adil Rafiq Mandaliya, 32, and his supporters clashed with Mammu Dadhi and others in Khatkivas area. Adil and Dadhi’s nephew, Imran (35), were killed.

“Adil and Imran had an argument over passage of vehicles. It turned violent and Dadhi’s group fired on Adil’s group while Adil’s group attacked Dadhi’s group with knives. Prima facie, Adil was killed by a gunshot while Imran died due to stab wounds,” Subodh Odedra, district superintendent of police of Morbi, told The Indian Express.

