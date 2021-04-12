Two kids killed in Noida fire

Fire officials try to douse the blaze at Bahlolpur. The fire was doused by 4.30 pm. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Two children died in a fire that broke out at a JJ cluster in Bahlolpur village, Noida Phase III, on Sunday afternoon. According to Noida police, around 163 shanties were gutted.

The victims were identified as Paro (2) and Doldol (6), daughters of a migrant labourer, Shravan, from Bihar. All the shanties in the area were occupied by migrant labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh who worked in the industrial area in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each victim.

Harish Chander, DCP Central Noida, said: “Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in a few hours. We found bodies of two minors who, it appears, were asleep when the fire broke out. The bodies are being sent for a post mortem.”

According to police, the cause of the fire prima facie appears to have been caused by a short circuit or a cylinder that burst. Locals, meanwhile, alleged that a person left the gas on at their home which led to the massive fire.

Officials said 12 fire engines were deployed but putting out the fire took time due to strong winds. The blaze was finally doused by 4.30 pm.

Kusum Devi, an eyewitness, said: “I had just come out after a bath when I heard people shouting that a nearby jhuggi had caught fire. We rushed to douse it but everything was burnt down within minutes.”

Police said they have not received any complaint so far. Uma Shankar Singh, City Magistrate, said: “As per a survey done in the evening, we estimate that 163 houses were impacted by the fire. Our team is coordinating to provide assistance to the families.”

In the evening, police and administration, along with NGOs, provided food and blankets to those affected.