Two Kashmir youths booked over FB post in Aligarh

The case against Saqib Rasool Bhat and Sheikh Arfat has been filed on the basis of a complaint by Deepak Sharma Azad. (File/Representational) The case against Saqib Rasool Bhat and Sheikh Arfat has been filed on the basis of a complaint by Deepak Sharma Azad. (File/Representational)

TWO Kashmiri youths have been booked in Aligarh following allegations that they wrote on Facebook that they wanted Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.

Police said the two are students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). University authorities said that while the two were AMU students last year, it needs to be checked whether they enrolled in the current session.

The case against Saqib Rasool Bhat and Sheikh Arfat has been filed on the basis of a complaint by Deepak Sharma Azad, who has identified himself as a Hindutva leader and a member of Akhand Bharat Hindu Sena.

The case was lodged at Atrauli police station on Wednesday under IPC sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration). The police have also invoked the Information Technology Act against the accused.

SHO Dharmendra Singh said the complainant has alleged that Saqib and Sheikh, as part of a conspiracy, made objectionable comments on Facebook to incite people of a particular community. He said the two are now in Kashmir.

AMU public relations in-charge M Shafey Kidwai said Saqib and Sheikh were students of the university last year, but it needs to be checked if they enrolled this year. “As the university is closed, details are yet to be verified. If they are students, action would be taken against them,” said Kidwai.

