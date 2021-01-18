Two Kashmir-based terror operatives arrested as cops bust terror module in Samba

Police officials with arms and ammunitions recovered from the terror operatives.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday busted a terror module in Ramban district and arrested two Kashmir-based terror operatives along with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The seized arms and ammunition had been dropped on the Indian side of the International Border in Samba district allegedly by Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers in Pakistan with the help of a drone, according to Inspector General of Police Jammu zone Mukesh Singh. These included two AK-74 rifles along with nine magazines and 269 rounds, 16 grenades, besides a pistol and two magazines.

Pointing out that this followed a joint operation, Ramban district police and Special Operation Group (SOG) Jammu, IGP Mukesh Singh said the initial investigation revealed that two terror operatives – Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik – both residents of Semthan, Anantnag were working under a terror plot hatched by Kashmir-based terrorists and their Pak-based JeM handler Aqib alias Alfa from Budgam had travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur, Samba and received arms and ammunition that were dropped with the help of drones.

Further investigation of the terror module is underway, he added.