Two Kanwar yatris killed as bus rams into their motorbike in UP’s Amroha

Two Kanwar yatris were killed when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus allegedly rammed into their motorcycle in Amroha early on Monday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Moradabad residents Rahul and Gaurav who were returning from Brajghat after collecting holy water as part of Kanwar Yatra rituals, officers said.

“The deceased were returning to Moradabad when a roadways bus rammed into their motorbike at around 4.30 am near Nilikheri bridge. The men were immediately hospitalised, but they passed away while undergoing treatment,” the station house officer of Kotwali Dedauli station in Amroha said. No one else was injured in the accident, he added.

Soon after the accident, people present at the spot pelted stones at the bus, but the situation was quickly brought under control, the police said.

Tweeting about the incident, the official handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “#UPCM @myyogiadityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to road accident in Amroha district. Praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.”

The Kanwar Yatra began on Thursday, after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is scheduled to end on July 26.