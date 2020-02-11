Two J&K leaders freed, now under house arrest

They had been lodged since August 5 when the Centre decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. They had been lodged since August 5 when the Centre decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The J&K administration on Monday released two former legislators of the NC and PDP from the MLA hostel in Srinagar where they had been lodged since August 5 when the Centre decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

However, Irfan Shah of NC and Khursheed Alam of PDP will remain under house arrest. “They have been released and will remain under house arrest. Now five politicians are lodged at MLA hostel,” a senior officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The decision came two days after senior NC leader Mubarak Gul and former CM Omar Abdullah’s political advisor Tanveer Sadiq were released from the MLA hostel on Saturday.

