Two Jharkhand districts report communal clashes

Communal violence was reported in at least two districts of Jharkhand on Sunday evening during Ram Navami processions.

The first incident happened in Hirdi village of Lohardaga district at around 5.30 pm. Arvind Kumar Lal, sub-divisonal officer, Lohardaga, said CrPC section 144 has been invoked and “all religious gatherings and processions have been banned”.

According sources, alleged stone pelting during a procession led to clashes between two groups. Eight people, which included those from both groups, were injured and three were hospitalised.

Another instance of communal violence was seen in Bermo area of Bokaro district during Ram Navami procession. Details on injuries were not available.