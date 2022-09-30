Two ‘JeM militants’ killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

Officers said both encounters began in the early hours of Friday and are yet to conclude. (Representational/ File)

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed in an encounter in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, the police said, adding that another encounter is underway in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Officers said both encounters began in the early hours of Friday and are yet to conclude. The police are yet to disclose the identities of the slain militants. Search operations are underway at the site of the Pattan encounter, they added. Further details are awaited.