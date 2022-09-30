scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Two ‘JeM militants’ killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

The police said search operations are underway at the site of the Pattan encounter, even as another encounter is underway in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Officers said both encounters began in the early hours of Friday and are yet to conclude. (Representational/ File)

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed in an encounter in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, the police said, adding that another encounter is underway in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Officers said both encounters began in the early hours of Friday and are yet to conclude. The police are yet to disclose the identities of the slain militants. Search operations are underway at the site of the Pattan encounter, they added. Further details are awaited.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:30:00 pm
Next Story

Mountain lion hides behind a bush as a woman runs past it in California. Watch

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement