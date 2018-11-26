Two jawans, eight Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

At least two Chattisgarh Police personnel and eight Maoists were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kistaram area of Sukma district.

The gunbattle took place at a forest in Kistaram area bordering Telangana, around 500 km from Raipur when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma’s Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

Eight bodies of Naxals have been found at the encounter spot, he said.

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were also killed in the exchange of fire, the SP said. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot, he added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.