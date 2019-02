At least two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an ongoing encounter in Meemander village of Shopian in south Kashmir. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, officials told The Indian Express. Searches are still ongoing in the area.

Advertising

The encounter began in the early hours of Wednesday and around three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the village. Since the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 jawans were killed, there has been a concerted effort by the security forces to search and eliminate JeM operatives in the Valley.

On Sunday, three JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. A deputy superintendent of police and an Army jawan were also killed in the gunfight.

DySP Aman Kumar Thakur, who was shot in the neck, died while being taken to hospital. The Army jawan who was killed was identified as Naib Subedar Somveer of 34 Rashtriya Rifles.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector, five Army jawans were injured in cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) late on Tuesday. According to Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, cross-border shelling and small-arms fire was also reported from Nowshera in Rajouri and Mendhar in Poonch district. The Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively, he said.