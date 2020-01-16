Two Jadavpur University students ‘assaulted’ by BJP supporters

The Jadavpur Police have started a probe into the incident. The Jadavpur Police have started a probe into the incident.

Two Jadavpur University students were allegedly attacked by BJP supporters near the Bikramgarh market in Tollygunge on Tuesday night after they protested against “canards” being spread against their university.

Trouble began after BJP supporters, who had organised an event in support of the CAA, allegedly abused JU and its students for supporting the anti-CAA protests, followed by an argument with the two students, including a woman. BJP supporters then allegedly assaulted the two students, who lodged a complaint against unidentified persons at the Jadavpur police station. “Some BJP supporters were saying bad things about our university and fellow students for supporting anti-CAA protests. As soon as we protested, they started beating me up. When my friend came to my rescue, they beat him up as well,” said the woman student.

