Two jabs protect, shows survey of Covid-hit in Mumbai

According to data compiled by the BMC's war rooms, Mumbai recorded 3.95 lakh Covid cases during this period, which includes the severe second wave. Of these, the war rooms were able to contact 2.9 lakh patients who were in home isolation.

THE FIRST vaccine shot works, the second works even better.

Of the 2.9 lakh Covid patients in Mumbai, who were surveyed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from January 1 to June 17, just 26 reported being infected after receiving the second vaccine dose and 10,500 after the first dose.

“Entries for about 1 lakh patients, who were hospitalised, are yet to be filled. We expect the trend to more or less remain the same,” Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, said.

The civic body’s data collection exercise was two-pronged. It asked all hospitals to track Covid patients who were admitted. At the same time, its war rooms were tasked with contacting patients in home isolation at the time to collect information.

“These numbers indicate that vaccines are effective in preventing serious infection in a majority of the population. The absolute numbers may rise once it accounts for hospitalised patients. That data is being compiled,” said an official.

According to the latest government data, 53.83 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Mumbai, including 10 lakh who have received both doses.

“Vaccines provide protection to a large section of people. We are not coming across noticeable fatalities after full immunisation,” Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean of KEM Hospital, said.