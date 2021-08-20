Chhattisgarh: Two ITBP personnel killed in Maoist attack in Narayanpur

An assistant commandant of Indo-Tibetan Border Patrol (ITBP) and his colleague were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior police official.

The attack took place near Kademeta camp of the ITBP’s 45th battalion. As per preliminary reports, an ITBP squad, which was out on an area domination operation, was fired upon by a small action team of the Maoists, when it was approximately 600 metres away from the camp.

Following the ambush, the Maoists fled the spot after looting one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the bodies of killed personnel were evacuated, he added.

Chhattisgarh has seen several such incidents of Maoist attacks on security personnel this year. Last month, an ITBP personnel was killed and another injured in a Maoist ambush in Narayanpur. The security personnel were part of a road-opening party for the visit of local Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap.

The same month, Maoists had attacked an iron ore mining site in the same area killing the supervisor of a private firm, torching six heavy vehicles, and briefly holding 13 other employees hostage.

The biggest Maoist attack happened in April. A total of 22 security personnel were killed and several injured in the state’s Bastar region. This was the highest casualty in such an attack over the past four years.

In March too, five personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and several injured in an IED blast in Narayanpur. According to the police, the Maoists had targeted a bus carrying more than 20 security personnel.