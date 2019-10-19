Two Iqbal Mirchi-linked properties to be auctioned on November 19

The Finance Ministry has issued a notice to auction two properties linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi in Mumbai’s Santacruz West on November 19.

The properties that are going under the hammer are flat number 501and 502 at Milton Apartments CHS Ltd at Juhu Tara Road. As per the society records, the area both the flats is about 1,245 sq ft.

The reserve price of the flat linked to Mirchi is about Rs 3.45 crore and interested buyers will have to deposit an earnest money deposit (EMD) of about Rs 86 lakh before the auction. The properties can be inspected on November 7 and 8.

The auction will held at the office of Competent authority under SAFEMA at Nariman Point.

Mirchi, who died in 2013, is once again under the scanner of investigative agencies in the country. The ED is probing two land deals of Mirchi in Worli in Mumbai.

The ED also questioned NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel, for an alleged land deal with Mirchi’s wife Hazra Iqbal.