Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Two Indians missing in Kenya: Probe team from India visited Nairobi, says MEA

The Indian team offered to the Kenyan side all help in this case, including assistance in DNA or forensic analysis that the Kenyan side may require to carry out their investigations, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan went missing in July (Express)

AN INDIAN investigation team visited Nairobi earlier this month and offered all possible help to the Kenyan side in the case of two Indian nationals missing in that country since July, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Two Indian nationals — Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan — have been missing in Kenya since July 23, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“This case remains under active investigation by the Kenyan authorities. An Indian investigation team visited Nairobi from November 1-3, and met the department of public prosecution and the department of criminal investigation of the Kenyan government,” Bagchi said.

Read |Kenyan President’s aide claims missing Indian killed

The Indian team offered to the Kenyan side all help in this case, including assistance in DNA or forensic analysis that the Kenyan side may require to carry out their investigations, he said.

“We are following developments related to the case very closely and are also in touch with the affected Indian families,” he said.

Last month, days after a close aide of the Kenyan President claimed that former media executive Zulfiqar, missing in Kenya since July, had been killed along with another Indian national, the Indian High Commissioner in Nairobi met President William Ruto to convey “deep concern” and requested “expediting of investigations” into the matter.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the specific circumstances “surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information” was “very disturbing”, and expected that the case would be thoroughly investigated.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 12:28:18 am
