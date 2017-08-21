Two IMA cadets die during military training exercise

The cadets were in the fresh batch of GCs at the IMA and were undertaking training course to pass out from the academy as Lieutenant-rank officers. The cadets were in the fresh batch of GCs at the IMA and were undertaking training course to pass out from the academy as Lieutenant-rank officers.

After two Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) from the Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy (IMA) died after falling ill during a training course, the IMA authorities have stated “exhaustion and dehydration” as the reason behind the deaths. Seven GCs fell ill “due to dehydration”, on August 18, during a 10 kilometre run under the ‘Pahla Kadam’ exercise being conducted in the Badshahi Bagh area of Saharanpur district, which falls under Uttar Pradesh.

Amongst the seven cadets, one Deepak Sharma (22) from Bhatinda, Punjab, was rushed to the nearest local hospital in Vikasnagar in Dehradun district since he was in “critical” condition, where he died on the same day. Of the remaining six, who were rendered ill due to the exercise, and were sent to the Military hospital in Dehradun, one Nabin Kumar Chhetri (23) from Darjeeling, West Bengal, was referred to the Dehradun-based Shri Mahant Indiresh hospital, where he died late night on August 19, IMA’s official statement on the incident that was issued on Monday, mentioned.

The cadets were in the fresh batch of GCs at the IMA and were undertaking training course to pass out from the academy as Lieutenant-rank officers. The ‘Pahla Kadam’ exercise was part of the course to test endurance and build stamina of the GCs. While Sharma was undergoing training in the Technical Graduate Course, Chhetri was undergoing training in the Regular Course.

The remaining five GCs who were receiving treatment at the Military hospital were “stable”, the statement said. “The post-mortem reports of the two cadets are awaited, but the prima facie evidence tells the deaths happened due to heart failure,” Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti said. Incidents of deaths during training in military training institutes have been reported in the past too.

