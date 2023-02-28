Two Indian Express scribes win IIMCAA Awards

Harikishan Sharma and Andrew Amsan from The Indian Express won the 7th IFFCO IIMCAA awards conferred by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) on Sunday.

Amsan won the ‘Reporter of the year’ award, while Sharma got the Jury Special Mention for agriculture reporting.

IIMC Director-General Prof Sanjay Dwivedi handed over the cheques and trophies to the winners at the yearly get-together of the association.

Odisha’s litterateur Dr Gayatribala Panda received the ‘Alumni of the year’ award. ‘Public Service Award’ went to Sushil Singh, Amit Katoch, Pee Lee Ete and Pankaj Chandra Goswami. The programme was presided over by IIMCAA president Kalyan Ranjan.