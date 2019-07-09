Two Indian expats wins $1 million in Dubai raffle, another gets Mercedes Benz

In a change of fortune, two Indian expats won a staggering USD 1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free raffle on Tuesday.

Jaya Gupta and Ravi Ramchand Bachani are the two lucky Indians who won the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, The Gulf News reported.

Their winning ticket numbers were 0993 and 0969 from series 303 and 304, respectively. Meanwhile, another Indian expat won a Mercedes Benz car.

Jaya, a 71-year-old Dubai-based businesswoman, said she owed every bit of her win to God and her mother. “It is their blessings that has got me this far in life,” she was quoted as saying by The Gulf News.

Jaya, resident of Dubai for the past 35 years, said that she has been buying the Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw for the last 15 years and had bought the winning lot before her flight to Mumbai to visit her mother. She said she travels at least six times a year and every time she buys a DDF ticket.

“Every time the sales girl wishes me good luck. This time I told the girl at the counter to pick the number for me as I have never been lucky. And voila! I won. It feels amazing,” she added.

Another winner, Ravi Ramchand Bachani, who will also collect USD 1 million in the raffle, is a Dubai-based Indian national who won in Series 304 with ticket number 0969. Living in Dubai for 14 years, Ravi runs a garment business and is a regular participant of the million-dollar promotion for the past 10 years now. He bought the winning lot while travelling to Croatia during Eid holidays.

“This is amazing, I cannot believe that I am now a dollar millionaire. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” Ravi told The Gulf News