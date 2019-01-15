Two Independent MLAs withdraw support from Karnataka govt

In a setback for the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, two Independent lawmakers have withdrawn their support from the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

The fresh horse trading saga in the state erupted after Karnataka Water Resource minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday had said the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ to topple the state’s coalition government was on and alleged that three Congress MLAs were camping at a hotel in Mumbai in the “company of some BJP leaders”.

Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have traded charges against each other of poaching their MLAs even as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said his government was not under threat from the saffron party.