Two Independent MLAs to move SC: CM Kumaraswamy may avoid Karnataka trust vote

The Supreme Court is likely to witness fresh action on Monday over the political crisis in Karnataka with two more MLAs set to approach it seeking a direction that the floor test in the Assembly be conducted before 5 pm on Monday as they fear Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy “may make himself scarce” to avoid the trust vote.

The plea of Independent legislators R Shankar and H Nagesh is likely to be mentioned in the morning before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

In their petition, the MLAs said, “It is apprehended that the Chief Minister of Karnataka, who is heading the minority government, may make himself scarce from the proceedings on 22.7.19. It has been reliably learnt that in a desperate attempt to avoid the trust vote, the Chief Minister of Karnataka may also rake up an emergent situation and use medical emergencies including hospitalisation.”

They also said they had withdrawn support to the government headed by Kumaraswamy. On July 12, Kumaraswamy “made a mention on the floor of the House that in view of certain political situations arising in the state, he would seek the confidence of vote of the House.” Accordingly, “the House was to take up the motion of vote of confidence of 18.07.2019,” they said, adding that this “is not being conducted despite the government being in a minority”.

A minority government, is being allowed to continue in office, their plea said.

They also claimed that taking advantage of the logjam, the government, despite being in minority, is taking several executive decisions like transfers of officials. The Governor’s direction to seek trust vote had been ignored, they said, adding that the Governor had also mentioned in his communication that he had received information of horse-trading.

They wanted the court to “to intervene to uphold the rule of law and constitutional democracy” and pass an order directing the floor test be conducted and completed “on or before 5 pm on 22.07.2019”.

Acting on a plea by 15 rebel legislators, the SC had on July 17 asked Assembly Speaker not to compel them to attend the proceedings of the ongoing session. Kumaraswamy and Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao have moved the court against the order.