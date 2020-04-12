Two in MP jail, booked under NSA for attacking cop, test COVID-19 positive

Indore: The screengrab of the video clip of the incident last week shows the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. Subsequently, he returned to the spot with reinforcement. Indore: The screengrab of the video clip of the incident last week shows the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. Subsequently, he returned to the spot with reinforcement.

Two NSA detainees shifted to Satna jail from Indore have tested positive for coronavirus, sending jail authorities in panic mode.

Though the two had been kept in separate cells, they came in contact not just with jail staff, but also some prisoners.

ADG (jail) Gaziram Meena told The Indian Express that the two NSA detainees have been sent to hospital. He said the people they came in contact with are being traced and all will be quarantined and tested.

There are about 2,500 prisoners in Satna jail.

The two were part of a group of four accused from Indore who pelted stones at a head constable trying to enforce lockdown in Chandan Nagar locality of the city last week.

Indore police constable attacked on #lockdown duty, NSA to be invoked against accused Read full story: https://t.co/rI15sBwI0N pic.twitter.com/07rmbeXN7h — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 8, 2020

The other two accused were sent to Jabalpur, but as one of them had shown symptoms of COVID-19, they were taken to an isolation ward of a government hospital. One of them has tested positive and the other one negative. Meena had Saturday said the Indore police had been informed and the police personnel who accompanied the accused to Jabalpur will also be quarantined.

The four from Indore were taken to Jabalpur and Satna prisons as NSA detainees are not kept in the jails in the district to which they belong.

The incident in Indore took place on April 7 around 6 pm, when the constable stopped a vehicle carrying more than five persons who wanted to buy vegetables by defying restrictions.

A short video clip showed the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. IG (Indore) Vivek Sharma told The Indian Express that the constable quickly returned with reinforcement and the situation was brought under control.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd