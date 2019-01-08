Two IAS officers transferred after devotees fail to take bath in Ujjain river

Two days after Hindu devotees were forced to undertake symbolic bath due to lack of water in Kshipra river in Ujjain during a religious event, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday transferred two IAS officers, holding them responsible for not ensuring release of water from the Narmada.

Local newspapers in MP had carried photographs of devotees, who had come to take a ritual bath, having to satisfy themselves with few drops from sprinkler pipes. Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered an inquiry by taking “serious note of the hindrance in devotees failure to undertake snaan (bath)” and asked the Chief Secretary to submit a report.

Ujjain’s divisional commissioner M B Oza and collector Manish Singh were transferred to Secretariat in Bhopal, as secretary and deputy secretary, respectively.