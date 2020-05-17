Two Hizbul militants killed in J&K encounter

One of the slain militants was identified as Tahir Bhat, alias Uqab, of Kashmir’s Pulwama district, sources said, (Representational) One of the slain militants was identified as Tahir Bhat, alias Uqab, of Kashmir’s Pulwama district, sources said, (Representational)

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed on Sunday during an encounter with a joint party of Jammu-Kashmir Police and security forces in Doda district’s Gundana area.

One of the slain militants was identified as Tahir Bhat, alias Uqab, of Kashmir’s Pulwama district, sources said, adding that an army jawan also died during the operation. The slain militants were hiding in the basement of a three-storey building at Khotra Roti Padarna village, nearly 25 km from Doda town.

The police and security forces had launched searches in Gundana area Saturday evening following information about presence of militants. On Sunday morning, the militants opened fire on the search party.

Early this month, police had apprehended a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Tanveer Ahmed Malik, at Tantna village in Gundna area of Doda. He was associated with Haroon Abbas Wani, but after the latter’s death in an encounter, he had allegedly joined Hizb’s Doda district commander Haroon Abbas Wani and Tanvir Ahmed alias Uqab.

