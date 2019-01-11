Two high-speed interceptor boats inducted into Navy

Toggle Menu
The high-speed vessels, capable of operating in shallow waters, were acquired for Sagar Prahari Bal, a unit of the Navy created post-26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as part of the coastal security construct, said a defence press release here.

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) addressing media after the ceremonial parade in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

The Indian Navy Friday inducted two Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) into its fleet at Nagapattinam in an effort to beef up coastal security.

Over the years, the boats, which have established their efficacy in coastal security and force protection measures, the release said. Also, the boats can carry a variety of armament from heavy machine guns to grenade launchers with the upper deck canopies bullet-proof, it said.

The vessels were inducted in the presence of naval detachment Nagapattinam officer-in-charge Lieutenant Commodore Harihar and naval officer-in-charge to flag officer commanding (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) Commodore Vidyanshu Srivastava, it added.

