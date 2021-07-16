Two held with banned tablets

Lalru police arrested two men for possessing 10,020 banned tablets and capsules Thursday. Both the accused were arrested near Ambala-Chandigarh highway, on their way to Lalru town.The men were identified as Ashok Kumar and Kala Ram. Police filed a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Lalru Police Station. “The accused used to sell these tablets in the area near Lalru. They also targeted the labourers working in various industrial units. We suspect that more recoveries will be made. The accused used to get the tablets from Delhi,” said the police. The officials said that they will break the supply chain of intoxicants in the area.