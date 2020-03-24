Two held in Dehradun, FIR in 3rd case over false coronavirus info

In one case, disaster control room informed police that a message was being circulated in WhatsApp groups alleging that the daughter of a medical shop owner has tested positive and that people should not visit that shop. (File Photo) In one case, disaster control room informed police that a message was being circulated in WhatsApp groups alleging that the daughter of a medical shop owner has tested positive and that people should not visit that shop. (File Photo)

Two people were arrested in Dehradun in separate cases on charges of spreading false information on social media.

In one case, Manish Jolly, 40, was arrested on Monday for spreading rumours that the family of a popular jeweller tested positive for COVID-19. In another case, disaster control room informed police that a message was being circulated in WhatsApp groups alleging that the daughter of a medical shop owner has tested positive and that people should not visit that shop. Police found one Prakhar Gupta had generated that message, and he was arrested.

In Pauri Garhwal district, a resident complained that a person spread false information about her daughter. A case against an unknown person was lodged.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.