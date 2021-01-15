Bulandshahr: Two arrested for making communal slurs

SSP K B Singh said an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 295 A (outraging religious feelings), section 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) and section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

Two persons were arrested on Thursday after a video clip went viral on social media that showed both of them making communal slurs while riding a motorbike at Shikarpur in Bulandshahr.

SSP K B Singh said an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 295 A (outraging religious feelings), section 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) and section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

“We have arrested two persons and sent them to jail. They are local men who have been identified with the help of the video. The video was shot when they were on their way back from a rally,” the SSP said.

Singh refused to divulge the names of the two arrested persons.

In the 26-second video, two persons can be seen raising communal slogans. The motorcycle is among the several others seen in the video, most of which have saffron flags attached to them.

“Yesterday, a video was circulated on social media, in which two persons are making provocative comments against a specific community. As soon as it was brought to our notice, action was taken,” said SP (Rural) Harendra Kumar.