Two held for ‘trying to enter Armoured Corps school using fake ID cards’

A probe will be conducted into how they got access to identity cards to make photocopies and their motive, officials said. (Represen

In a joint operation by a military police unit and Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of Military Intelligence (MI), two persons were arrested while allegedly trying to enter the premises of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar using fake documents, on Thursday. The process of registering an FIR with Ahmednagar district police was on till late into the night, officials said. According to officials, the two persons, who are from Dhule district, tried using fake identity cards suspected to have been made by photocopying identity cards of a relative believed to be serving in the Army. Army authorities and police started questioning the suspects after they were detained. A probe will be conducted into how they got access to identity cards to make photocopies and their motive, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd