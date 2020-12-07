Two held for stealing 30,000 litres of diesel by puncturing IOC pipeline

Kishor had also been arrested in March for theft of diesel by puncturing a pipeline, officials said. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two persons on Sunday for allegedly puncturing the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) pipeline in a village in Dahod and stealing 30,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 24 lakh.

According to ATS officials, the two accused — Kishor Khamaniya (38), a native of Morbi, and Inzamam ul Haq Solanki (24), a resident of Siddhpur in Patan — were arrested by its team for puncturing the IOC pipeline passing through Chhapri village in Dahod.

“We had received information that a pipeline of IOC has been punctured to steal diesel in Chhapri village. Based on technical information, we arrested the two accused. During interrogation, they claimed that after stealing the fuel, approximately 30,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 24 lakh, they had stored it in the tanks of two vehicles and kept it with one Suresh Khamaniya of Dahod,” a statement issued by the ATS said.

