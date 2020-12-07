scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 06, 2020
Top news

Two held for stealing 30,000 litres of diesel by puncturing IOC pipeline

According to ATS officials, the two accused -- Kishor Khamaniya (38), a native of Morbi, and Inzamam ul Haq Solanki (24), a resident of Siddhpur in Patan -- were arrested by its team for puncturing the IOC pipeline passing through Chhapri village in Dahod.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | December 7, 2020 2:29:01 am
gujarat ats, india oil corporation, indian oil corporation pipeline, ioc diesel pipeline steal, ioc diesel steal, indian express newsKishor had also been arrested in March for theft of diesel by puncturing a pipeline, officials said. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two persons on Sunday for allegedly puncturing the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) pipeline in a village in Dahod and stealing 30,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 24 lakh.

According to ATS officials, the two accused — Kishor Khamaniya (38), a native of Morbi, and Inzamam ul Haq Solanki (24), a resident of Siddhpur in Patan — were arrested by its team for puncturing the IOC pipeline passing through Chhapri village in Dahod.

“We had received information that a pipeline of IOC has been punctured to steal diesel in Chhapri village. Based on technical information, we arrested the two accused. During interrogation, they claimed that after stealing the fuel, approximately 30,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 24 lakh, they had stored it in the tanks of two vehicles and kept it with one Suresh Khamaniya of Dahod,” a statement issued by the ATS said.

Kishor had also been arrested in March for theft of diesel by puncturing a pipeline, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement