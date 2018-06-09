Gurgaon: Two held for shooting at HR head of Japanese firm

Both men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident at Bilaspur police station Thursday. Both men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident at Bilaspur police station Thursday.

A day after the human resource (HR) head at a Japanese firm in Gurgaon was shot at, two people have been arrested for the crime, said police, adding that further investigation is on to apprehend any others who may have been involved.

“We have arrested two persons, Jogender and Dayachand. They will be produced in court today, and we will take them into police remand for further questioning,” said Sandeep Khirwar, CP, Gurgaon. Both men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident at Bilaspur police station Thursday.

The victim, Dinesh Kumar Sharma (50), works at Mitsuba Corporation. His family had alleged that he had been receiving threats from Jogender — who worked as an apprentice at the company and had been sacked three months ago — and his relatives.

The victim’s father also claimed that Dayachand had asked Sharma to meet him at Bilaspur Chowk Wednesday morning, and threatened him with dire consequences if his brother was not given his job back. The threat was reiterated over the phone in the evening, he alleged.

“Anyone else who may have been involved in the crime will also be identified and arrested. Strict action will be taken against them,” Khirwar told mediapersons after visiting Sharma at Rockland Hospital, where he is admitted, Friday morning. He was accompanied by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

“This is an unfortunate but individual incident… To ensure such incidents are not repeated, the labour department will work more proactively to ensure that such disputes are resolved amicably… The labour department is focused on ensuring that labour relations in Gurgaon remain healthy,” said Singh.

The incident took place at 8 am Thursday when Sharma was driving to his office. Two bike-borne assailants had opened fire at him near Pathreri village. Sharma managed to drive to his office despite the injuries, from where his co-workers rushed him to the hospital. Doctors said he is undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

