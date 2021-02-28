scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Two held for plot to kill Kashmiri activist: Cops

The accused, Sukhwinder (25) and Lakhan (21), are residents of Kotkapura, Punjab, and were allegedly hired by a man named Prince, who is lodged in Faridkot jail in Punjab and faces a murder trial, the police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2021 4:43:23 am
Two held for plot to kill Kashmiri activist: Cops

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two men who were allegedly hired to kill Kashmiri rights activist Sushil Pandit in the national capital, the police said.

DCP (South-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “We received information that the two were looking for rented accommodation in R K Puram… We arrested them and recovered four pistols from their possession.”

Pandit is a human rights activist and the CEO of Hive Communications, police said.

