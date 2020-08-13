Two held for murder of BJP leader in Baghpat

Sanjay Khokhar

Police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the murder of a BJP leader in UP’s Baghpat the previous day.

Sanjay Khokhar, a former chief of BJP’s Baghpat unit, was shot dead while in his fields with elder son Akshay Tuesday morning. His younger son Manish filed a complaint at Chaprauli police station, naming four people and one unidentified person as responsible for his father’s murder.

After Khokhar’s murder, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed police officers to nab the killers within 24 hours. UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi directed the suspension of the in-charge of Chaprauli police station, Dinesh Chikara. Baghpat ASP Ankit Kumar was shifted to the STF, Lucknow.

The two arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Mayank alias Dollar and Vineet — both are named in the complaint filed by Manish. “We have arrested two persons and massive raids are being conducted to nab the others,” Sanjay Kumar, the new in-charge of Chaprauli police station said over the phone.

He said the BJP leader was shot dead following an enmity due to a clash in 2018 between Akshay and three of those named in the FIR. “In total, 30 people, including the BJP leader’s son were named as accused in that clash but later Akshay was given a clean chit by the local police,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Khokhar’s family has alleged that the local police refused to provide security to him, despite repeated pleas.

