Two held for murder after Punjab official’s death

Police on Wednesday arrested two more men on charges of murder after the death of a Water Supply Department official who was allegedly beaten up during a bill collection drive in Sandaur village in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Labh Singh (57) was allegedly assaulted by Manohar Lal and his sons Gaurav and Vipin when he went to their house to recover pending water bills on June 16. After staying in coma for almost two weeks, Singh died on June 30 at a hospital in Ludhiana. The three men were charged with murder after his death. Lal was arrested soon after the incident and Gaurav and Vipin were arrested Wednesday.

Sandaur SHO Surinder Bhalla said, “The FIR was lodged on the day of incident with charges of physically and mentally hurting the person. On June 30, we added Section 302 IPC (murder). Manohar Lal is in judicial custody. Gaurav Kumar and Vipin Kumar, will be produced in court on Thursday. Investigation is still on.”

Jaswant Singh, son-in-law of Labh Singh, told The Indian Express, “He had gone to the house of Manohar Lal in Sandaur village for recovery of water bill. Manohar called him inside and started slapping him. The family also shot a video of the assault and shared it.”

Labh Singh was a Class IV employee of the Water Supply Department and was posted at the department’s office in Sandaur. His job was to man the department’s tubewell during fixed supply hours and later collect water bills from houses in the village.

“Normally a lump sum bill is generated by the water supply department in villages and door-to-door collection is done from houses after calculating average per house. It is normally between Rs 100-200 per month, but non-payment of bills is a common practice,” said a villager.

Sources said the total outstanding amount in water bills in Sandaur is close to Rs 18 lakh. Lal had not paid his bill for months, they added.