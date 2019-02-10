Two held for cow slaughter in Meerut after crowd thrashes one of them

Police arrested two persons on charges of cow slaughter in Meerut on Friday, after one of them was assaulted by a group of villagers for the alleged act.

Advertising

The two arrested persons are identified as Mohammed Asif (25) and Danish alias Pappu (26).

Police sources said residents of Tatina village allegedly became suspicious of four youths. They said all four tried to escape, but they overpowered Asif.

Locals claimed the other three fled the spot, leaving the cow carcasses behind in an auto rickshaw.

Advertising

Later in the night, Danish was arrested. “Raids are on to nab the other two. The carcass has been dumped in the ground at Tatina village,” Neeraj Malik, in-charge of Partapur police station, told The Sunday Express.