Two held for construction labourer’s murder in Mullanpur

Mullanpur police arrested two persons for allegedly murdered a man after a brawl that took place on the night of January 1. Both the accused will be produced in a court in Kharar on Monday.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Iliyas, a construction labourer working in Salamatpur village. The accused have been identified as Ram Kishore Hasda and Patwari Hasda, also construction workers, who were living with the victim.

The victim’s brother, Mohammad Shamim, stated in his complaint that his brother had a quarrel with the accused on the night of January 1, following which the accused murdered him. “They (accused) had hit my brother in his stomach. He succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot. The accused used to bother my brother in the past too and also used to abuse my brother on many occasions in the past,” stated Shamim in his complaint.

Mullanpur SHO SI Yogesh Kumar said that they arrested both the accused on Sunday.

On the reason behind the murder, the SHO said the accused were drunk on the night of the incident. “The victim and the accused used to quarrel over trivial issues. Some time ago they quarrelled after the accused had objected on the location of the victim’s shanty,” the SHO said.

Police booked the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.