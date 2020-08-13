Two held for BJP leader’s murder; son demands CBI probe, slams local police

Sanjay Khokhar was killed during morning walk

A day after BJP leader Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead in Baghpat, police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder.

Mayank Dagar and Nitin Dhankar, both in their twenties, were named in the FIR based on a complaint lodged by the slain BJP leader’s son Manish.

“We have arrested two persons in the connection with the murder, while raids are on to nab the other accused,” Sanjay Kumar, the new in-charge of Chaprauli police station said. On Tuesday, police had suspended the in-charge of Chaprauli police station, Dinesh Kumar Chikara, for laxity.

The murder case has been registered against Nitin Dhankar, Mayank Dagar, Vineet, Ankush Sharma and an unknown person.

According to police, the murder was a fallout of a clash between the BJP leader’s son, Akshay, and the three accused that took place in November 2018.

Following the clash, 30 people, including BJP leader’s son Akshay, were named in the FIR. “However, Akshay was later given a clean chit by the police even as the case against the others continued,” said the station in-charge.

“The two persons arrested for the murder of Sanjay Khokhar are in the age group of 25-26 years. A countrymade pistol has been recovered from them. During interrogation, they said that a fight with Sanjay Khokhar’s son Akshay in 2018 and the enmity between them led to the murder… Sanjay Khokhar used his clout to get a clean chit for his son in the (2018) case. However, the others could not,” PTI quoted Ajay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (Baghpat), as saying.

In a late-night reshuffle, the state government transferred Baghpat’s Additional SP Ankit Kumar to Special Task Force(STF) in Lucknow. Manish Mishra, currently SP (Ghaziabad City), will replace Kumar immediately, an official order stated.

Meanwhile, Khokhar’s son, Manish, demanded a CBI probe into the murder and accused the local police of not providing security to his father despite several requests. “My father was facing threat to his life and had been pleading the police and the local administration for security cover, but none paid heed. Things have changed after the killing of my father when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a firm stand on the issue. Security has been beefed up at our residence in Chaprauli and the police officers who were ignoring us have also been punished,” Manish said.

“I want that all those directly or indirectly involved with the murder should be arrested. A CBI probe will bring out the truth,” he added. Local BJP MLA Yogesh Dhama, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and BJP’s Baghpat district unit chief Surajpal Gurjar also levelled serious allegations on the functioning of the local police.

“We had even met the former SP of Baghpat, seeking security for Khokhar, but all our pleas went unheard and it has now resulted in a great loss to the party. The law and order situation in the district is a major cause of concern and needs immediate corrective measures,” Dhama said.

Baghpat MP Satya Pal Singh, meanwhile, said, “For the past two years, I have been saying that there is an abundance of illegal arms in this area. A campaign should be run to identify the people having the arms. Action should be initiated against the criminals irrespective of their political affiliations,” he added.

Khokhar, who was the district president of the BJP for three years and was removed from the post before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was out for a morning walk on Tuesday when he was shot dead.

With PTI Inputs

