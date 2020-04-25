Two held for attack on Arnab: Accused say no one else involved

The two maintained nobody else was involved in the attack. However, the police are investigating whether anyone from the party deputed them. The two maintained nobody else was involved in the attack. However, the police are investigating whether anyone from the party deputed them.

A day after the arrest of two men who allegedly accosted Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and threw ink on his car, the investigators have learnt the duo has been associated with the Youth wing of Congress party since over a decade.

The two accused, identified as Arun Borade and Prateek Mishra, were held by Goswami’s security and handed over to police. Borade (26) has been associated with the Youth Congress since 2010. Mishra is a general secretary of the youth wing.

The two maintained nobody else was involved in the attack. However, the police are investigating whether anyone from the party deputed them.

Defence advocate Sunil Pandey said, “The sections the police have invoked have punishment only till three years. So, as per Supreme Court guidelines, police should have had served them notice and then taken further action. But due to (political) pressure, they arrested my clients instantly.”

The two will be in police custody till April 27.

