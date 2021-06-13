Two held for ‘abandoning’ two-month-old girl in Surat

Assistant Commissioner J K Pandya told The Indian Express that accused was nabbed after checking several CCTV footages.

Surat police Saturday arrested a couple for allegedly abandoning a two-month-old baby on the roadside in Pandesara area. The couple claimed to the police that the infant girl was born to their daughter out of wedlock.

A milk seller had spotted the infant spotted lying on the roadside on June 7 and informed the police. The child was sent to the New Civil Hospital for treatment.

Police had registered an offence under IPC section 317 and started probe into the incident. The accused are identified as Manoj Sahoo, a powerloom worker, and his wife Ashaben Sahoo, both residents of Shree Ramnagar society in Pandesara and natives of Madhya Pradesh.

Assistant Commissioner J K Pandya told The Indian Express that accused was nabbed after checking several CCTV footages.

“In one of the footages, we saw the couple travelling on a bicycle with the woman holding something in her hand wrapped in a cloth. After seven minutes, they were seen returning and she was not having anything in her hands.”

Pandya added, “The couple told us that the child was born on March 31 to their 19-year-old daughter, who was in a relationship, out of wedlock.”