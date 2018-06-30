Two Gujarat fishermen released by Pakistan, being brought back home

The fishermen- Danabhai Arjanbhai Chauhan from Paldi

Two fishermen from Gujarat, who were languishing in a Pakistan jail, have been released and are on their way home, a state government official said on Saturday.

The fishermen- Danabhai Arjanbhai Chauhan from Paldi in Una tehsil of Gir Somnath district and Ramabhai Gohil from Kanzotar in Sutrapada tehsil in Saurashtra- were released from Pakistan prison Friday evening, the official said.

“Pakistan rangers handed over both these fishermen to the Border Security Force at Wagah border last evening. Thereafter, Amritsar District Collector got them admitted to a city-based hospital for treatment,” Kiran Dave, an official of the state fisheries department, said.

“We received the two fishermen at midnight in Amritsar after completing all the formalities. Considering their health condition, we decided to fly them back to Gujarat. They will reach Gujarat by around 3.30 pm today,” he added.

While Chauhan is suffering from cancer, Gohil had an attack of paralysis while in prison.

Chauhan was apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for allegedly entering the neighbouring country’s waters on May 3, 2017 while Gohil was nabbed earlier, on March 4, 2017.

The External Affairs Ministry had informed the Commissioner of Fisheries, Gujarat, about their imminent release. The ministry had asked the commissioner to make arrangements for their transport back to the state.

Talking to PTI over phone from Amritsar, Chauhan said, “Both of us were kept in a separate cell in a Karachi jail in Pakistan and did not get the required medical help. Despite my serious illness, I was asked to do the tasks like watering a garden and cleaning utensils.”

“Now, I am very happy and delighted to be back in my country,” he said and thanked Swaraj for his release.

Chauhan’s wife Rudiben Chauhan had written to Swaraj last month, seeking help to bring back her ailing husband.

Gohil, who suffered a paralysis attack, is wheelchair-bound.

