Two groups clash over payment of money in UP’s Etah, tense scenes prevail in area

Additional force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, the police officer assured.

Tension prevailed in Babuganj Bazar here on Thursday after a clash between two groups over payment of money, police said.

In the fight, Saif Qureshi and his companions allegedly beat up shopkeeper Deepak Gupta over payment of Rs 450 that the latter owed him, ASP O P Singh said.

Gupta’s two brothers at the shop were also thrashed resulting in injuries to all of them, he added.

Gupta has charged Qureshi of extorting money from the shopkeepers in the area. On his complaint, an FIR has been lodged against 23 people, the ASP said.

Trouble began on Wednesday over the issue as local traders tried to resolve it by organising a panchayat which however could not take place as Qureshi had apparently used foul language, the ASP said

However, he added that there is no communal angle to the fight.

