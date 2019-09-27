Punjab: Two govt depts in tussle over service charge for outsourced manpower

Secretary level officers of a number of departments in Punjab are a harried lot these days with two government departments locking horns over service charge for the outsourced manpower. The departments, which get manpower outsourced from Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO), are in a quandary over PESCO and Punjab Finance Department differing with each other and sticking to their respective stance on the issue of service charge.

Sources say that while finance department insists that any service provider, which provides manpower services to the government departments, charges 2.5 per cent as the service charge, the PESCO, the only government service provider, refuses to accept anything less than 10 per cent.

The departments, which have manpower outsourced from PESCO include medical education and research; transport; agriculture; tourism; and culture. PESCO provides manpower such as data entry operators and security guards.

The departments sign annual contracts with the PESCO. A government functionary said as the contracts approach completion, they would be left with no choice but to throw PESCO manpower out if the stand-off between the two departments continued.

The officer said the workers provided by PESCO was “good” and the departments wanted to carry on with the “already trained manpower”. The functionary said “the quality of the manpower gets compromised with private service providers willing to work at lesser service charges”.

While the competitive rates offered by private service providers, sources say, has had finance department cap the service charge at 2.5 per cent through its new guidelines in August this year, PESCO refuses to provide manpower at that rate citing “quality and credentials” of the workers it provides.

A government functionary said that PESCO ensures that its manpower gets all the benefits including provident fund, employees provident fund, gratuity, insurance and labour welfare fund etc as per the government guidelines and hence expresses its inability to provide them at any thing less than 10 per cent service charge.

“It is their (PESCO) right to insist [on 10 per cent service charge]. It is the prerogative of the PESCO to quote the rate. And it is the prerogative of the hirer whether to engage them,” said a finance department official wishing not to be named.

Sources said that the finance department had issued guidelines to pay one per cent service charge to the service providers through a letter in August 2018. It was increased to 2.5 per cent in August 2019 in new guidelines.

Asked about government functionaries’ assertion that they were not satisfied with manpower outsourced at lesser charges, the finance department official said, “That is why the one per cent service charge was increased to 2.5 per cent. If the departments approach us again, we may examine the issue again.”

Punjab Defence Welfare Services secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who is one of the ex-officio directors of PESCO, said the matter was taken up with finance department. Singh also added that it was a “non-issue as it related to money going from one pocket of the government to other pocket”.