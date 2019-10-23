Two girls escape from Motihari shelter home

Two teenage girls have fled a shelter home in Motihari run by the NGO Nirdesh, which had come under the scanner after a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences had alleged sexual abuse of inmates at its boys’ children home in Motihari.

Police said four inmates fled the shelter home Monday after reportedly jumping from the first floor to the boundary wall and then climbing over. While one girl was found the same night, the other was spotted on Tuesday morning.

Madhu Kumari, in-charge of the shelter home, said, “Four girls fled as I and some other shelter staff had gone to the local court. The local police found two.”

The Bihar government took over the boys’ home after the TISS report on 15 shelter homes. The NGO Nirdesh was allowed to manage the girls’ shelter home against which there were no adverse remarks in the report.