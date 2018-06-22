Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Two get 14 years RI for child trafficking in Hyderabad

Two get 14 years RI for child trafficking in Hyderabad

In a search operation on January 9, 2016, 219 minor boys, all hailing from Bihar, were rescued from bangle-making units of the convicts in Talab Katta area in the Old City, it said.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: June 22, 2018 4:08:57 pm
Two get 14 years RI for child trafficking in Hyderabad The boys were found working under inhuman conditions, the release added. (Photo: Reuters)
Related News

A local court here has sentenced two bangle businessmen hailing from Bihar to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking minor boys from their home state to make them work as bonded labourers in hazardous bangle-making units here.

Mohd Imtiyaz (40) and Munna (28), natives of Bihar’s Nalanda and Gaya districts respectively, were awarded 14 years of rigourous imprisonment by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge N V Emanuel on Wednesday, a police release said.

In a search operation on January 9, 2016, 219 minor boys, all hailing from Bihar, were rescued from bangle-making units of the convicts in Talab Katta area in the Old City, it said.

The boys were found working under inhuman conditions, the release added.

They were later handed over to their parents in Bihar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now