Two get 14 years RI for child trafficking in Hyderabad

A local court here has sentenced two bangle businessmen hailing from Bihar to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking minor boys from their home state to make them work as bonded labourers in hazardous bangle-making units here.

Mohd Imtiyaz (40) and Munna (28), natives of Bihar’s Nalanda and Gaya districts respectively, were awarded 14 years of rigourous imprisonment by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge N V Emanuel on Wednesday, a police release said.

In a search operation on January 9, 2016, 219 minor boys, all hailing from Bihar, were rescued from bangle-making units of the convicts in Talab Katta area in the Old City, it said.

The boys were found working under inhuman conditions, the release added.

They were later handed over to their parents in Bihar.

