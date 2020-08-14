Two from Himachal CM’s security detail test positive for Covid-19

TWO PEOPLE in Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s security detail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday. The patients include a personal security officer (PSO) and a driver of the pilot vehicle of CM’s convoy. They have been shifted to medical facilities and all their primary contacts are being traced and quarantined, an official said.
Earlier too, a deputy secretary in the CMO had tested positive, following which Thakur and others in his office went into self-quarantine. State Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, along with several BJP leaders, is also suffering from Covid-19.
Covid death in Mandi
A man in his late sixties passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital in Mandi on Thursday. Officials said that it’s the fourth Covid-related death in Mandi district in the last one week. According to the latest health bulletin at the time of going to press, Himachal has reported a total of 3,745 confirmed cases which include 1,293 active cases. Around 800 cases have been reported from the industrial areas of the state alone, said the chief minister on Thursday.
