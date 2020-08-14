Two from Himachal CM’s security detail test positive for Covid-19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

TWO PEOPLE in Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s security detail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday. The patients include a personal security officer (PSO) and a driver of the pilot vehicle of CM’s convoy. They have been shifted to medical facilities and all their primary contacts are being traced and quarantined, an official said.

Earlier too, a deputy secretary in the CMO had tested positive, following which Thakur and others in his office went into self-quarantine. State Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, along with several BJP leaders, is also suffering from Covid-19.

Covid death in Mandi

A man in his late sixties passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital in Mandi on Thursday. Officials said that it’s the fourth Covid-related death in Mandi district in the last one week. According to the latest health bulletin at the time of going to press, Himachal has reported a total of 3,745 confirmed cases which include 1,293 active cases. Around 800 cases have been reported from the industrial areas of the state alone, said the chief minister on Thursday.

